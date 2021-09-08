littleanana

Coffee Table Haricot

$617.73

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Natural and simple, our coffee table HARICOT has harmonious and curved lines. The legs of the table are made beech wood and the top of the table from birchwood, in our workshop in the south west of France. The table come treated and to assemble. Only the table legs will be to slide into the holes ( no tool necessary). The table is reated with a natural oil which protect really well the wood. We have put water, coffee and even curcuma on it to test it and all went away. You can have a look on our crash test video here : https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18110739415244088/ Our products are environmentally responsible and sustainable Made by us in Anglet. Dimensions: Length 114cm, width 53 cm, depth 33 cm weight 17 kg ( Possibility to make 40cm legs on request for a total height of 42cm) Length 44,88 inches, width 20.87 inches, depth 13 inches ( Possibility to make 15.75 inches legs on request for a total height of 16.54 inches) Made to order. Don't hesitate to contact us for any custom project ( paint, tainted wood, longer legs, bigger table top...Ect) 💌