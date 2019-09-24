Coffee Gator

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker - Bpa-free Filter And Glass Carafe Brewing Kit

More Happiness Per Cup. Brewing with cold water preserves all the natural goodness and sweet flavors, so you can probably forget all about sugar or sweeteners. Plus, our system produces coffee up to 67% less acidic than the regular stuff Instant Stone Cold Satisfaction. Cold brewing slows the deterioration of coffee right down so it stays fresh in the pitcher for weeks. Which means you can always have a carafe sat in the refrigerator for an instant, cool, fiesta of flavor and refreshment Twice (or Thrice) as Nice. If you like a good strong hit then you can enjoy your brew neat. But the longer brewing process makes it strong enough to dilute with two or three parts of water - or just about anything else you fancy mixing with it Cold Brew is Different. Iced coffee is made with hot espresso and quickly cooled so it comes out bitter. There’s no heat involved in cold brew. Put grounds in the filter, top up with water and relax. Easy as slipping on a banana skin on a tightrope Clean, Clear and Clutterless. So you’re a fan of spilling coffee over the kitchen, are you? No, didn’t think so. That’s why we provide a free measuring scoop, collapsible funnel and reusable filter with your cold brew kit