Birch Coffee

Coffee Cold Brew Ground Coffee, Dark Roast, 8 Oz

$10.48

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Cold Brew is what put Birch on the specialty coffee map. We source roast specifically so the long cold brewing process brings out all the natural sweetness of the coffee. Strong chocolate and caramel notes, with a smooth, full bodied finish. Ground Specially to brew with Cold Brew in mind. Dark Roast and Full body. Roasted by our very own Liz Armanini