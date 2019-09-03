Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Ocean blues and white sand beaches. Tabletop planter is what our vacation dreams are made of. Handmade of 100% terracotta, glazed in white crackle and dip dyed blue. CB2 exclusive.
Featured in 1 story
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dear Keaton
Medium Blue Shibori Ceramic Planter
$34.00
from
Dear Keaton
BUY
DETAILS
Target
3 Ceramic Hanging Planter Bowls
$35.99
$29.69
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Ferm Living
Plant Stand
$41.00
from
Yoox
BUY
DETAILS
AeroGarden
Bounty Elite Home Gardening System
$379.99
$309.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from CB2
DETAILS
CB2
Ombre Deep Teal Runner 2.5'x8'
$149.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Specchio Mirror
$499.00
$399.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Crescent Hanging Metal Planter
$59.95
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Hide N Seek Acacia Wood Storage Shelf
$149.00
from
CB2
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
World Market
Brass Geo Terrarium
$14.98
$13.48
from
World Market
BUY
More from Home
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
Olivia Harrison
Sep 3, 2019
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Paid Content
These Women Are Rebranding The Antique Industry — & Shifting The ...
Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy have too many things. More arrive by the day. Across from the television in the living room, a felt flag lauding a 1960s
by
Eliza Dumais
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted