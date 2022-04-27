Climaplex

Highlights Unique structural repair and protection formula Targeting the effects from external forces that damage your hair Improves condition & manageability Helps strengthen & prevent heat damage Contains detangling benefits Smoothes the cuticle & adds shine Paraben & SLES/SLS Free Vegan Friendly & Cruelty Free Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Health Facts: Non-Toxic, Formaldehyde-Free, Aluminum-Free, Phthalate-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Contains Coconut, Propylparaben-Free, Dye-Free, Contains Shea Butter, Contains Coconut Oil, Butylparaben-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Ethyl Alcohol-Free, Silicone-Free, Paraben-Free Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Damage Repair, Strengthening, Smoothing, Heat Protection, Detangling, Shine Enhancing Net weight: 8.45 fl oz (US) Description Our unique dermatologically tested Climaplex™ Technology internally and externally repairs damaged hair and hydrates and protects the hair. Suitable for your everyday hair care routine, Multi Benefits Styling Spray contains natural ingredients such as coconut, avocado and shea butter. This will improve all hair types condition, add shine, remove frizz, strengthen, prevent heat damage, add light volume, nourish, give control whilst blow drying and smooth cuticles. In fact, there isn't much this hair styling spray won't do! Our products are vegan and cruelty free, not tested on animals, paraben-free, sulfate-free and contain 97% naturally derived ingredients.