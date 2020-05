Six Barrel Soda Co.

Classic Tonic Variety Pack (set Of 3)

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Ready to add a splash of flavor to your fizzy drinks and cocktails? Good, because we found just the tonics for the task. Each bottle is brimming with organic ingredients and tailor-made to dress up your Aarke sparkling water (or any bubbly beverage, really). Mix one part syrup to five parts soda or sparkling water, then sip to your heart’s content.