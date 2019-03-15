Sea Salt Shack

Classic Sea Salt Variety 4-pack

$13.99

Sea Salt Shack brings you the finest collection of salts from around the globe. This carefully curated selection includes our classic assortment of premium salts to add life to any dish. This Classic Variety is the perfect introduction for the cooking expert or amateur to explore the world of sea salt.Hawaiian salts are fine grain, approx 1mm. French Grey is a moist tamise finishing salt, 1-3mm. Himalayan is a medium, almost coarse finishing or grinder/mill salt at 2-3mm. Each salt is labelled.Hawaiian Black Sea SaltFresh from Hawaii! This exotic variety matches its vibrant black color to the unique terrain of the Islands. Blended with activated charcoal near where lava flows meet Pacific waters, our Hawaiian black sea salt is an enhancement that will intensify your dishes and surprise your guests with a savory, rather than spicy, flavor.Hawaiian Red Sea SaltOur red salt has an earthy body and hue infused by the beautiful clay soils of the pristine Hawaiian Islands. This exotic variety is a perfect complement to excite the senses with a treat for the eyes beyond taste and smell.Himalayan Pink Crystal SaltGathered from deep below the mountains of the Himalayan region in Central Asia. While home to some of the tallest mountain peaks on earth today, this area was once covered by an ancient sea. What remains are these beautiful mineral-enhanced pink crystals.French Grey Sea SaltHarvested from the waters of the North Atlantic. This Sel Gris is artfully crafted in ancient salt ponds in the medieval town of Guérande in western France. Savor the essence of this slightly moist salt for your favorite French cuisine - or any dish!Total net weight: 8ozWARNING: Our salts have no fillers, anti-caking agents, artificial flavors/additives. Clumping is natural and some of your salt may stick together. Just rub any chunks with your fingers or use a utensil and you're good to go!