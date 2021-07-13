Crocs

Classic Platform Seasonal Printed Clog

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Crocs

We created a style-relevant version of our Classic icon for her. Introducing the Classic Platform, featuring a heightened, contoured outsole that supports the upper you know and love with a slimmer, sleeker look — but there’s more. The customizable backstrap also holds Jibbitz™ charms, so you can personalize your look even more. When you’re in the mood for a little extra boost, style it up with the Classic Platform. Featuring a special rainbow Duke logo rivet, you can wear these all-over daisy patterned Classic Clogs for Pride month and beyond, and always Come As You Are™.