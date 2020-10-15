Cuisinart

Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15 Piece Set

$160.00 $93.98

Set Includes: 8" Chef Knife, 8" Slicing Knife, 7" Santoku Knife, 5.5" Utility Knife, 3.5" Paring Knife, 2.75" Bird's Beak Paring Knife, 4.5" Steak Knives (6), 8" Sharpening Steel, All-Purpose Household Shears, Wooden Block. Superior high-carbon forged stainless steel blade for precision and accuracy Durable extra-wide safety bolster for perfect stability and control Stainless steel rivets to secure the full-tang blade to the ergonomically designed handle Lifetime warranty