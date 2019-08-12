Search
Goldsign

Classic Fit Jean

$295.00
At Need Supply
Description Vintage-inspired jean from Goldsign in Pressed Chalk Blue. Pale blue wash. High rise. Zip fly with branded top button closure. Classic five-pocket styling with signature clean-set back pockets. White leather logo patch at back waist. Straight leg with subtle garment-pressed center crease. Rose gold hardware. Distressed edges. • Non-Stretch Denim • 100% cotton • Machine wash • Made in USA Product ID: W105209 Sizing Garment Measurements 13.25" waist 19" hips 11.5" rise 31" inseam 7" leg opening Measurements taken from size US 26. Model Measurements Model is in size US 26. Model is 5'11" | 30" bust | 23.5" waist | 34.5" hips. Fit Notes Standard fit. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
