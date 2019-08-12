Description
Vintage-inspired jean from Goldsign in Pressed Chalk Blue. Pale blue wash. High rise. Zip fly with branded top button closure. Classic five-pocket styling with signature clean-set back pockets. White leather logo patch at back waist. Straight leg with subtle garment-pressed center crease. Rose gold hardware. Distressed edges.
• Non-Stretch Denim
• 100% cotton
• Machine wash
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
13.25" waist
19" hips
11.5" rise
31" inseam
7" leg opening
Measurements taken from size US 26.
Model Measurements
Model is in size US 26.
Model is 5'11" | 30" bust | 23.5" waist | 34.5" hips.
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
