Tajín

Clásico Seasoning

$6.93

Buy Now Review It

FLAVORFUL INGREDIENTS: The Tajin Clasico Seasoning is made with a unique blend of lime, mild chili peppers, and sea salt that brings out the flavor of your favorite foods, fruits and veggies A UNIQUE ZING TO YOUR FOOD: Known to add the perfect balance of zing to food, the Tajin Mexican seasoning offers a one-of-a-kind taste added to some of your favorite dishes SEASONING FOR ALL KINDS OF DISHES: You can try this Tajin chili seasoning with fruits and veggies, meats, poultry, salads, popcorn, and even drinks, adding a layer of spice into recipes you know and love ADDS FLAVORFUL HEAT: No need to worry about the heat from this Tajin chili seasoning because our blend ensures that the sensation will be more flavorful rather than hot OUR COMMITMENT: We value, recognize and develop the potential of our human resources, respecting the dignity of the individual; We commit to be the best in all that we are and do, leading with our innovation; a result of our passion for the consumer