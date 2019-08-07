Clairin

From one of the most prominent producers of Haitian Clairin, available via La Maison & Velier to let rum lovers around the world discover the complexity of Romulus Bethel’s distillery, Le Rocher. Produced from syrup, not from pure juice, and produced by adding approximately 30% of dunder from previous batches during the distillation process. The syrup is slowly boiled in order to preserve all the aromas of the rum while retaining the character of the three varieties of cane. Le Rocher is an artisanal single pot still rum, bottled 'still proof' without any dilution - as per the Clairin protocol. This is an archeological example of the production method used in the French colonies, influenced by the "dunder-style" technique developed by the English in Jamaica. Softer and sweeter than expected, bananas paired with sultanas and baked apples. Some darker, oily-engine notes hide at the back, with green and browning leaves, creamy custard and a touch of bitter licorice bridging the gap. Finishes with leafy spice and soft, sweet banana linger.