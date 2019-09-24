Dram

Citrus Sparkling Water (12 Pack)

Crafted with organic citrus peels and delicate orange blossoms- this delicious sparkling water evokes a warm sunny day spent in a flowering orange grove. This ready-to-drink beverage is crafted using 100% out organic and natural herbal bitters. NO calories, NO sugar, preservatives, artificial color or so called "natural flavoring." Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or used as a mixer for cocktails. May also be employed to settle an upset stomach or enjoyed after a meal to stimulate digestion. Gluten Free, No GMO's, All Natural, Caffeine Free, Alcohol Free Ingredients: Purified carbonated water, DRAM Citrus Bitters (glycerine, rind of organic grapefruit, lemon, lime and orange, organic orange blossom, organic hibiscus, herbs and spices).