Angry Orange

Citrus Deodorizer

$19.97

Buy Now Review It

Powerful - A little goes a long way with the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for home use. It’s a carpet deodorizer that targets strong, lingering smells at the source and destroys them. Citrus Scent - Derived from fresh orange peels, our carpet cleaner for pets smells like heaven and works like hell on stubborn odors. Ready to Use - This bottle of urine odor eliminator can be used directly on cat pee or dog waste. No mixing required! Convenient - For best results, remove pets from area, clean excess mess, shake well & spray, let dry completely. Do not apply product directly to your pet or use in a diffuser. Cats & Birds may be sensitive to concentrated levels of certain ingredients. Multipurpose - This pet carpet cleaner can also be used to eliminate odors from tile, couch upholstery, garbage cans, car interiors, and more.