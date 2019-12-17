Milk Bar

Cinnamilk & Cookies

$27.00

We first created our original Cereal Milk as a tribute to the milk at the bottom of your bowl of cornflakes — but why stop at just one cereal when there’s a whole aisle out there? We decided to create a special Cereal Milk with one of our other favorite breakfast treats: Cinnamon Toast Crunch. We played up the cinnamon, deepened the sweetness, and paired the mix with a tin of assorted cookies for cozy dipping. Leave them out for Santa (or just eat them yourself, we won’t tell). Cinnamilk & Cookies includes: 1 Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Milk Mix 1 Assorted Cookie Tin