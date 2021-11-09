Cory Everett

Cinephile: A Card Game

This card-based party game is a well-crafted mix of sleek design, pop culture, and film—sure to be a hit at any game night, family gathering, movie night, or even as an ice breaker for your new book club. With multiple ways to play based on difficulty level ranging from casual movie-goer to bonafide film nerd, Cinephile will have you and your friends racking your brains for Sean Connery’s lesser-known films, Cate Blanchett’s filmography, and Steve Buscemi’s most memorable cameos.