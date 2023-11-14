Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Godiva
Chocolatier 2023 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar
$44.94
$30.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
ZeroWater
Steel Bottle With Uv-c Cap
BUY
£74.99
ZeroWater
Trouva
Sunset Quilt Stripe Puffy Cooler Bag
BUY
£58.00
Baggu
Grind
Gift Subscription
BUY
£27.00
Grind
Feed London
Donation Box
BUY
£50.00
Liberty
More from Godiva
Godiva
2023 Advent Calendar
BUY
$45.00
Amazon
Godiva
Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
BUY
$59.00
Godiva
Godiva
Patisserie Dessert Truffle Flight - 6 Pc.
BUY
$20.00
Godiva
Godiva
Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 14 Pc.
BUY
$41.00
Godiva
More from Food & Drinks
ZeroWater
Steel Bottle With Uv-c Cap
BUY
£74.99
ZeroWater
Trouva
Sunset Quilt Stripe Puffy Cooler Bag
BUY
£58.00
Baggu
Grind
Gift Subscription
BUY
£27.00
Grind
Feed London
Donation Box
BUY
£50.00
Liberty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted