Old Time Candy

Chocolate Roses Bouquet

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Time Candy

Flowers AND chocolate! Create a bouquet of up to 12 colored chocolate roses. Each foil wrapped rose is hollow Belgian milk chocolate. The 0.5 ounce rose bud measures about 2 inches by 1.5 inches and it sits on top of a 13.5 inch green plastic stem. Please purchase a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 12 roses. Your entire bouquet is wrapped in a clear plastic with a colorful ribbon at no extra charge. Orders placed by midnight usually ship on the next business day.