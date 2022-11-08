Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Hu Kitchen
Chocolate Lovers Gift Box
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hu Kitchen
Need a few alternatives?
Baggu
Wine Bags (set Of 3)
BUY
$19.99
$34.00
West Elm
Toblerone
Swiss Chocolate Gift Set
BUY
$21.42
Amazon
Ethel M Chocolates
Holiday Evergreen Christmas Tree Collectible Tin
BUY
$65.00
Ethel M Chocolates
andSons
Chocolatiers Snowmen & Penguin Chocolates
BUY
$25.00
Food52
More from Hu Kitchen
Hu Kitchen
Chocolate Variety Pack
BUY
$48.00
Hu Kitchen
Hu Kitchen
Chocolate Lovers Gift Box
BUY
$79.00
Hu Kitchen
Hu Kitchen
Hazelnut Praline Chocolate Bar, 2.1 Oz
BUY
$4.99
$5.99
Amazon
Hu Kitchen
Crunchy Mint Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)
BUY
$24.81
Amazon
More from Food & Drinks
Baggu
Wine Bags (set Of 3)
BUY
$19.99
$34.00
West Elm
Toblerone
Swiss Chocolate Gift Set
BUY
$21.42
Amazon
Ethel M Chocolates
Holiday Evergreen Christmas Tree Collectible Tin
BUY
$65.00
Ethel M Chocolates
andSons
Chocolatiers Snowmen & Penguin Chocolates
BUY
$25.00
Food52
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted