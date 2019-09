Veruca Chocolates

Pucker up, people! Meghan Ryan, head chocolatier and now owner of Veruca Chocolates, is more than a pastry chef… she’s an artist! Everything she makes starts with the highest quality chocolate available, and is then hand-crafted into stunning pieces of art that taste as good as they look. These chocolate lips are so delicious, we could kiss ’em. TIP OF THE TONGUE Send a box of these gorgeous chocolate lips to your loved ones near and far. SWAK!