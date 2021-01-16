Vosges

Chocolate Bombalinas

$30.00

Vosges

Show yourself some indulgent love this Valentine's Day. This collection is for peering into yourself or as a special gift for someone who could use a little self love of their own. As a part of your chocolate ritual, they are a lens for seeing clearly within yourself and in doing so, truly seeing yourself. Thick and creamy proprietary 62% cacao ganache is combined with our best-in-class I.G.P. Piemonte Hazelnuts and Reishi mushroom. Underneath, discover a layer of creamy Dulce de Leche studded with crunchy cacao nibs and topped with 23-karat gold.