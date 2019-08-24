Chocolate Banana Granola Minis, 6 Boxes (24 Count)
$23.94
MadeGood Chocolate Banana Granola Minis are bite sized granola treats made from a delicious blend of pure gluten-free oats, ripe bananas and rich dark chocolate. The premade snacks are full of the nutrients of one full serving of vegetables. Vitamins, including A, C, D, E and B6 come from six different vegetable sources. All MadeGood granola is made in a facility without most common allergens such as gluten, egg, peanut, tree nut, soy, dairy, shellfish and sesame. As an allergy-friendly food, MadeGood minis are perfect for bringing into school as classroom snacks, student lunches and class party treats. Health conscious eaters love this smart alternative to traditional, packaged treats. Minis wholesome sweetness come from ethically-sourced ingredients including high quality whole-grain oats, dark chocolate morsels, natural cane sugar and agave nectar. Contains 6 boxes, 24 individual portion packs.