Russ & Daughters

Chocolate Babka

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Russ & Daughters

Russ & Daughters’ babka is legendary – our chocolate babka is swirled with two kinds of decadent chocolate and a hint of coffee – the balance between not-too-sweet cake and rich filling rolled throughout. A haimish way to end your meal on a sweet note, or to simply slice and snack on at any time. Babka is also perfect to give as a host gift, to serve as a birthday cake, or to send when wishing congratulations or expressing thanks. What could be better than babka?! 2016 saw the launch of Russ & Daughters Bagels & Bakery, where Russ & Daughters makes all of its own bagels, bialys, shissel rye bread, pumpernickel, challah, babka, rugelach, black and white cookies, knishes, and other traditional baked goods. Each of our recipes reflects four generations of Russ & Daughters dedication to excellence, authenticity, history, and tradition.