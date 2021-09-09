Crunchy Critters

Choc & Fruit Critter Crunch 2 X 32g

£3.98

At Crunchy Critters

Description Choc & fruit critter crunch – ready to eat dried crunchy mealworms (Tenebrio molitor) with Belgian dark chocolate, Turkish pitted natural diced apricots, pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Shelf life: Up to 12 months Storage: Store in a cool, dry place Two pack bundle Total net weight: 64 grams / 2.25 ounces Insect country of origin: Netherlands Insect processing method: Freeze-dried Warning: Contents may be a choking hazard Free from artificial colours, flavourings, preservatives and MSG