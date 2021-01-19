Goldbelly

Chicken Parm Pizza Best Seller Combo

Take a look around the stylish, two-story Quality Italian and you might think you’re seeing pizzas brought out to nearly every table, but your eyes would be deceiving you: it’s actually chicken parm! These huge platters of parm are made with seasoned chicken breasts and thighs that have been pounded thin, breaded, lightly fried, and topped with housemade sauce, a blend of mozzarella and parmesan, and a drizzle of Calabrian chili honey. It’s a true showstopper! Since it opened on 57th Street in the heart of Midtown Manhattan in 2013, Quality Italian has gone down as one of New York’s most exciting Italian restaurants. It’s a modern take on the Italian-American steakhouse, and it references old‑world butcher shops in its unique design, drawing inspiration from the traditional butcher guilds found throughout Italy.