Nature's Logic

Chicken Feast Patties Raw Frozen Dog Food

$38.99 $37.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Complete and balanced for all life stages, Nature's Logic Chicken Feast Patties Raw Frozen Dog Food emulates dogs’ carnivorous ancestral diet. It contains highly palatable, nutrient-dense muscle and organ meat combined with a highly digestible, natural concentrate of fruits and vegetables. This all-natural, grain-free, gluten-free diet is made up of only whole-food ingredients that supply all required nutrients naturally, without the need for chemically synthesized vitamins, minerals or trace nutrients. This raw diet is made without large ground bones, plus finely ground eggshell meal is added as an extra natural calcium source.