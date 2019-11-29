Kashi

Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack (24)

THE PERFECT COMBINATION: This variety pack includes 24 savory bars, ideal on-the-go snacks for work, school or a weekend adventure REAL FOOD NUTRITION: Each chewy granola bar in this pack has 13-14g whole grains and 150 calories or less 24 CHEWY GRANOLA BARS: 6 Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, 6 Honey Almond Flax, 6 Trail Mix, 6 chocolate Peanut Butter | Vegan bars made with whole grain oats KEEPING IT SIMPLE: We simplified all of our chewy bars by cutting the ingredient list nearly in half to make our classics even better for you SIMPLY DELICIOUS INGREDIENTS: Perfect variety pack to indulge in our tasty bars | All of our foods at Kashi are Non-GMO Project Verified We love chewy, simple, tasty bars! We at Kashi are always seeking to improve; we sought out to make a better tasting chewy granola bar and use less ingredients because sometimes simple is better, and in this case, we hope you think so too. Enjoy synergistic balance in Kashi's Chewy Granola Bars. A uniquely layered bar made from real food ingredients you can see. Delight in every bite thanks to a unique blend of chewy grains, crunchy nuts, and seeds crafted from Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients. Packed with 13-14 grams of whole grains per serving; this vegan-friendly bar delivers fuel for an active lifestyle. Powerful nutrition is our approach to food. It means we value whole food and put the inherent nutrition of food first when considering every ingredient. It means we make our food with a plants-first mindset. It also means we value not just the foods we make, but also how we make them by being progressive and mindful of sustainable and ethical farming practices. So inside every box, bag, and wrapper, there is not just real food, but a real food philosophy at work.