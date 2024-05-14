Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Ganni
Checkered Ruched Long Slip Dress
£365.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
cider
Sequin Strapless Contrasting Binding Maxi Dress Curve
BUY
£36.00
Cider
Free People
Willow Maxi Dress
BUY
£228.00
Free People
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Cotton Shirred Corset Midi Dress In Floral Print
BUY
£17.50
£38.00
ASOS
More from Ganni
Ganni
Checkered Ruched Long Slip Dress
BUY
£365.00
Ganni
Ganni
Blue Striped Cotton Smock Midi Dress
BUY
$55.00
$375.00
Rent The Runway
Ganni
Checkered Seersucker V-neck Blouse
BUY
$255.00
Ganni
Ganni
Checkered Seersucker V-neck Blouse
BUY
£195.00
Ganni
More from Dresses
Kansai Yamamoto
1990s Floral-print Ddetail T-shirt Dress
BUY
£192.00
£257.00
Farfetch
The Vampire's Wife
Silk Mid-length Dress
BUY
£534.75
Vestiaire Collective
Mango
Pleated Halter Neck Dress
BUY
£89.99
Mango
Reformation
Samara Linen Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted