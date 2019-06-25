Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Ganni

Check Seersucker A-line Midi Sundress

$270.00
At Nordstrom
Crosshatched embroidery highlights the smocked tank bodice of this country-city seeksucker sundress patterned in a neutrally hued plaid.
Featured in 1 story
18 Dresses Made For the Beach
by Eliza Huber