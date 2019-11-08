Chateau Pesquie

Ventoux Terrasses 2015

$12.99

At Wine Globe

Concours de Macon 2017 Silver medal 92 Points Wine Advocate - A smoking good 2015 that readers should snatch up is the 2015 Cotes du Ventoux Cuvee des Terrasses, which is 60% Grenache and 40% Syrah that’s aged in a combination of two- to four-year-old barrels and foudres. Medium to full-bodied, polished, silky and with no hard edges, it has classic Southern Rhone notes of Provencal spices, garrigue, licorice and ripe black raspberries. Buy a case and drink bottles over the coming 5-6 years.