Syrah Vermentino

Chateau De Campuget 1753 Rose 2017

$20.00

A very sexy pale rosé. The nose is full of grapefruit and exotic fruits. A delicate freshness offers a vibrant and delicate mouth with hints of red fruits.Served at 52°F, it is perfect for summertime meals around the pool, with fresh salads or ribs at a barbecue on the beach. It is particularly recommended with grilled red peppers pickled with the olive oil from Campuget.Blend: 80% Syrah, 20% Vermentino