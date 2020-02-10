Chateau Bellecroix

2015 Bordeaux Superieur

Chateau Bellecroix is has a long history dating back to the late 1800's. In the 1970's entrepreneur and owner of Chateau Haut Calens, Albert Yung purchased the property, replanted and modernized the entire estate. His goal was to produce the highest quality wine possible from this historic property. Located on the right bank of the Garonne, the clay and gravel soils are ideal for growing Merlot and Cabernet. Today the estate enjoys an excellent reputation and a solid following. The 35 acres of vines average 25 years of age and yield healthy, richly flavored grapes. This wine from the superb 2015 vintage is a blend of 60% Merlot and 40% Cabernet Sauvignon. It's a silky-textured, medium bodied Bordeaux with blackcurrants, black cherry, violets and and a hint of cedarbox. Finely balanced by lively acidity and smooth tannins. Drinks beautifully now and will continue to evolve over the next 3-5 years. Get it now while it's On Sale!!!