Adesso
Charging Station Shelf Floor Lamp
$100.00$75.00
No matter if you're short on space, outlets, or furniture, the Adesso Charging Station Shelf Floor Lamp performs the duties of all three brilliantly. Equipped with a catch-all tray and three round shelves for your keys or other items, two device slots, a USB outlet, and an AC outlet, this multi-purpose lamp is one practical piece. A white fabric shade tops the cylindrical black base - made of wood, metal, and plastic - for a simple, but stylish look. Turn on or off with a pull-chain switch. Smart outlet compatible. Bulb not included. Adesso Adesso was established in 1994 based on the belief that there was an under-served niche among consumers who sought high-quality, contemporary home products at moderate prices