Adesso

Charging Station Shelf Floor Lamp

No matter if you're short on space, outlets, or furniture, the Adesso Charging Station Shelf Floor Lamp performs the duties of all three brilliantly. Equipped with a catch-all tray and three round shelves for your keys or other items, two device slots, a USB outlet, and an AC outlet, this multi-purpose lamp is one practical piece. A white fabric shade tops the cylindrical black base - made of wood, metal, and plastic - for a simple, but stylish look. Turn on or off with a pull-chain switch. Smart outlet compatible. Bulb not included. Adesso Adesso was established in 1994 based on the belief that there was an under-served niche among consumers who sought high-quality, contemporary home products at moderate prices