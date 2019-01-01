Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
This one is virtually painless.
You won't peel this off and see all the gunk in your pores clinging to the mask (and, in my humble opinion, that never really seemed right in the first place), but you will notice the kind of skin you wished you had 20 minutes ago: softer, cleaner, brighter, and significantly less inflamed. And that's something worth eating my words for.