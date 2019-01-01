Search
No BS

Charcoal Peel Off Mask

The magic ingredient is the secret to this mask's success — which alone wasn't enough to pique my interest. But combined with squalane (which improves skin elasticity and helps maintain moisture) and garden cress extract (which aids in hyperpigmentation and delivers a heavy dose of antioxidants), you've got a radical, damage-repairing, skin-softening mask that can help with anything from cystic acne to dull, hangover-induced skin.
Reviews

This one is virtually painless.

Samantha SassoOther employee
You won't peel this off and see all the gunk in your pores clinging to the mask (and, in my humble opinion, that never really seemed right in the first place), but you will notice the kind of skin you wished you had 20 minutes ago: softer, cleaner, brighter, and significantly less inflamed. And that's something worth eating my words for.