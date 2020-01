Field Roast

Chao Vegan Slices Tomato Cayenne, 7 Oz

$6.19

Coconut-based and seasoned with fermented tofu, our dairy-free Chao Slices peel easily, shred well and melt like a dream. Tomato Cayenne Chao Slices are made with a hint of tomato and complemented by bell peppers and cayenne, making for a sharp and spicy cheese.