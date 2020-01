Field Roast

Chao Vegan Slices Creamy Original, 7 Oz

$6.19

Coconut-based and seasoned with fermented tofu, our dairy-free Chao Slices peel easily, shred well and melt like a dream. Creamy Original Chao Slices have bold flavor and bite, whether eaten alone or melted on one of our grain meats.