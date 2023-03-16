DavidsTea

Chamomile Dreamland Tea Organic

Calling all chamomile fans. We blended this delicate caffeine-free rooibos with a handful of soothing chamomile buds to bring you a new bedtime favorite. To make it even dreamier, we added lavender accents that help relax the mind & lemon balm which is known to help induce sleep. We think you’ll also appreciate that we’ve added no flavoring to this blend. Just the perfect mix of sweet, sleepy ingredients. What makes it great A dreamy blend of soothing chamomile & aromatic lavender. In aroma therapy Lemon balms citrusy scent used to help release tension. This organic blend features no added flavoring