Dona

Chai Tea & Turmeric Concentrate

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

Think you can’t recreate a sweet-spicy-creamy chai latte at home? Think again! We’re coveting (and maybe hoarding) this robust, complex chai concentrate, made in small batches in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood using fresh ginger, vanilla bean, freshly ground cinnamon, green cardamom, cloves, black peppercorns, and organic black tea. Mix it with equal parts milk and gulp it down hot or cold.