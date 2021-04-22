United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Dona
Chai Tea & Turmeric Concentrate
$26.00
At Food52
Think you can’t recreate a sweet-spicy-creamy chai latte at home? Think again! We’re coveting (and maybe hoarding) this robust, complex chai concentrate, made in small batches in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood using fresh ginger, vanilla bean, freshly ground cinnamon, green cardamom, cloves, black peppercorns, and organic black tea. Mix it with equal parts milk and gulp it down hot or cold.