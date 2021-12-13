Casa Cura

Ceremonial Matcha Tea Set

£85.00

Introducing the Casa Cura Ceremonial Matcha Tea Set. Featuring traditional tools to effortlessly bring the magic of making matcha into your home, this carefully curated kit encourages you to take a moment to pause and make matcha a treasured daily ritual. Inspired by the Japanese art and traditions of preparing tea, this five-piece kit includes our vibrant ceremonial grade Casa Cura Organic Matcha, together with an artisanally made set of Japanese matcha-making tools crafted from beautiful bamboo and ceramic. Each meticulously hand-crafted matcha tool balances form and function, working in harmony to help you confidently master the habitual art of matcha-making, becoming a true matcha connoisseur.