Bordallo Pinheiro

Ceramic Pumpkin Bowl 16 Cm

£24.99

Hand painted earthenware bowl from the Portuguese house Bordallo Pinheiro. It can be used in the microwave and dishwasher. BrandBordallo Pinheiro Animal platters, cabbage bowls or a duck-shaped water jug? Whatever your preference, they could only belong to the playful and artistic designs of Bordallo Pinheiro. Shop this brand Dimensions Width: 16cm x Length: 16cm x Height: 8cm