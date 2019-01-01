Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Chill Gummies

Cbd Infused Watermelon Slices

$19.98
At Diamond CBD
Chill Gummies CBD Watermelon Slices are natural, THC free edibles sourced from industrial hemp. These premium CBD gummies are a great way to get CBD into your daily wellness routine.
Featured in 1 story
The CBD Treats You Won't Find Trick-Or-Treating
by Cory Stieg