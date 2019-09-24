Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Vireo

Cbd Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$45.00
At Vireo
CBD INFUSED EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL - Organic, locally sourced, and 100% Californian - One tablespoon contains 4.5 mg of CBD - An 8oz bottle contains 16 tablespoons and 75mg of CBD INGREDIENTS: 125 YEAR-OLD MISSION OLIVES, CBD, THC $45
Featured in 1 story
The Gifts Your Mom Really Wants, Based On Her Sign
by Sara Coughlin