Green Roads

Cbd Froggies – 100mg

$19.98
At Green Roads
Size/Volume4 X 25 MG Froggies Total CBD100 MG Dose/Serving25 MG Recommended Use1 Froggie IngredientsCorn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural & Artifical Flavors,FD & C Red 40, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, 100 MG Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Extract Nutritional Facts Calories50 Total Fat0g Cholesterol0mg Sodium0mg Total Carb11g Sugars9g Protein1g The CBD Froggies, Green Roads’ flagship edible product, are an industry classic. These pharmacist-formulated gummie snacks are the ideal on-the-go 25 MG CBD snack for busy professionals and weekend warriors alike. Like all Green Roads products, Froggies are pharmacist-formulated, supercritical CO2-extracted, and triple lab-tested to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the package. NOTE: Consult your physician before taking any new dietary supplements. Must be 18+ years older to consume.
