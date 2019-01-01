Size/Volume4 X 25 MG Froggies
Total CBD100 MG
Dose/Serving25 MG
Recommended Use1 Froggie
IngredientsCorn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural & Artifical Flavors,FD & C Red 40, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, 100 MG Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Extract
Nutritional Facts
Calories50
Total Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carb11g
Sugars9g
Protein1g
The CBD Froggies, Green Roads’ flagship edible product, are an industry classic. These pharmacist-formulated gummie snacks are the ideal on-the-go 25 MG CBD snack for busy professionals and weekend warriors alike. Like all Green Roads products, Froggies are pharmacist-formulated, supercritical CO2-extracted, and triple lab-tested to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the package.
NOTE:
Consult your physician before taking any new dietary supplements. Must be 18+ years older to consume.