Weller is a Boulder, Colorado wellness company who believes that snacks should be both delicious as well as functional. That’s how our Coconut Bites, made with broad-spectrum hemp extract, were born! Our crunchy hemp extract snacks are the perfect anytime/anywhere snack for your hectic days on the go. By using US grown, broad-spectrum hemp extract, Weller snacks are free of the nasty pesticides or herbicides you might find in other hemp products. We use the highest-quality CO2 extraction process to ensure the purest hemp extract, completely eliminating contaminants in the process. This leaves you with a delicious hemp extract snack that you can TRUST. Hemp extract has been found to support pain relief, reduce stress and inflammation, and assist with healthy sleep. There’s no one-size-fits-all guideline for how much hemp extract a person should consume, because everyone has different sensitivities. Our advice? Start with the suggested serving size of 5 bites (25 total mg of hemp extract) and see how it makes you feel. If you’re not feeling quite as calm, cool, and collected as you’d hoped, adjust accordingly. You can also decrease the number of Bites you snack on until you find your ideal amount. Go ahead and enjoy! Weller Coconut Bites are the perfect low-sugar, gluten-free, and vegan snack that happens to be delicious, too!