Segura Viudas

Cava Brut

#95Wine Enthusiast Top 100 Best Buys of 2018Segura Viudas Brut Cava, created from a blend of reserve and non-vintage wines, is clean and delicate, yet rich in flavor. Brut is a cuvée of Macabeo, Parellada and Xarel-lo grapes grown in the renowned Penedès region of Spain. The wine is vinified according to méthode champenoise technique and is aged in the bottle for up to 2 years.This sparkling shows aromas of white fruits, citrus, tropical fruits, and light floral notes. The palate is exquisite, complex and full of flavor, with good acidity and notes of lime and pineapple. It is dry and long on the finish.Cava Brut is ideal to start a meal, or a loyal companion to pasta dishes. It can be served with soft cheeses like Brie, pizza, grilled chicken or prawns.Blend: 50% Macabeo, 35% Parellada, 15% Xarello