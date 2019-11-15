Arestel
Cava Brut
£5.29
At lidl
Cava is one of the most underrated sparkling wines, consistently producing wines that have admirable freshness and, critically, sheer drinkability. This is dry, with attractive aromas of both citrus and cream, and finely balanced on the palate. We endeavour to display the most recent vintage of our wines online, however some of our stores may still stock the previous vintage which, in some instances, may have a different ABV.
DETAILS
