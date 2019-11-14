Thames & Hudson Gift

Cats In Art: Notecard Box (thames & Hudson Gift)

Twenty unique notecards featuring Susan Herbert's feline interpretations of famous paintings from art history Susan Herbert’s playful versions of famous works of art featuring felines have long delighted both cat and art lovers. Her charming illustrations of artful cats make for irresistible gifts in a new line of notecards and notebooks. Here is Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring, Degas’s The Dancing Class, da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, Fragonard’s The Swing, and many more. Each unique card features one of Herbert’s whimsical works of art and is sure to capture the fancy of cat devotees and art enthusiasts alike. Illustrated in color throughout