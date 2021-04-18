Litterbox

Catnip Flight

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Litterbox

Catnip Flight Our selective line of organic catnip and silver vine is grown on a Washington farm and harvested at full maturity to yield the purest and most potent product for your cat. Try leaf + flower, which contains bell-shaped flowers (pistils) that store most of the catnip plant’s essential oil. Or choose fine ground, which comes in handy with refillable catnip toys. Finally, try silver vine for the cat that doesn’t react to catnip! Comes in three resealable tins. Variety is the spice of life. Sprinkle some of this stuff on a boring old toy and bam! – it’s like Catmas and the Furrth of July rolled into one. - Ginger 3.4.2019