Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Lo & Sons
Catalina Weekender
$120.00
$96.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lo & Sons
Washed canvas weekender in forest green.
Featured in 1 story
These 4th Of July Sales Will Leave You Starry-Eyed
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Everlane
The Twill Weekender
$240.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall
$215.00
$103.20
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Mover Pack
$150.00
$78.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
The North Face
Medium Base Camp Duffel
$139.00
from
Dick's Sporting Goods
BUY
More from Lo & Sons
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
Seville Tote
$398.00
$199.00
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
The Catalina Deluxe Tote
$138.00
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
The Waverly 2
$169.00
$135.20
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
Nylon Laptop Bag
$260.00
$182.00
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
More from Travel
DETAILS
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted