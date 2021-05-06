LILLUSORY

Casual Sleeveless Tank Dress

$28.99

65% Polyester, 35% Rayon Machine Wash ★FEATURE : Bodycon Dress, Tank Dress, Wrap Party Dress, Sleeveless, Crew Neck, Tie Waist. With The Same Color Lining, Makes Sure Will Not See Through and Will Offer You First-Class Comfort.The Simple and Basic Dress Design Makes This Mini Dress Suitable for Most Lady’s Body Shape. ★UNIQUE STYLE:The Spring and Summer Bodycon Dress Is Crafted In a Stretchy Knit with a Crewneck and Sleevesless. With Butterfly Straps On Waist Design To Modify Your Body Lines,The Above Knee Length and Front Tie Waist Look Makes You Look Slimmer and Prolonged The Legs Length. ★OCCASION:This Stunning Tank Dress Is Perfect for Any Occasion. You Will Catch Everyone's Attention In Every Occasions with The Black Ruched Dress. Nicely for Casual Style,Daily Look,Home,Shopping,Hang Out,Lounging,Vacation,Holiday. ★Garment Care: Hand Wash In Gentle Cold Water/ Machine Wash In Laundry Bag/ Color Separated Washing/ Iron The Folds Before Photography/ Do Not Bleach ★Notice: Please Check The Size Chart Carefully Before Making Payment and Allow 0.5-1 Inch Difference Due To Manual Measurement.(1 Inch = 2.61Cm); Different Monitor Settings Mean Colors May Differ Slightly